Community to host fundraiser for students severely burned in Hazel Green fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Natalie Smith and James Boyle have been recovering from their injuries at Vanderbilt Hospital after suffering severe burns from an outdoor fire that happened two months ago.
Natalie is back home, but James is still in ICU.
John Boyle, James father, said James has undergone more than a dozen surgeries and will have to get prosthetic hands.
“It was either lose his hands or get prosthetics or leave his hands and see what God had left for him, so we are hoping that technology catches up with his challenge,” said Boyle.
Wendy Smith has organized a craft fair and food truck rally in their honor to help with medical costs.
“These kids have got several, I’m talking five to 10 years of care left and James has to have prosthetics on all of his fingers and so I mean those are about $80, 0000 and on top of that they’ve got reconstructed surgeries, they’ve got wigs and things they are going to need constant care for,” said Smith.
Boyle said he expects to bring James home in early summer.
He said he and his family are faithful and thankful for the support from the community.
“Even the two-hour ride to Nashville every week right now, every weekend back and forth, all of those little things so the community has really come forth with support and the prayers have been just instrumental, “said Boyle
The event will be held on Saturday at Meridianville Middle School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
