Victim of alleged Cullman Co. roof repair scam speaks out; More victims expected

“She has no idea of the day to day operations of what was going on. She didn’t take any money from no one. She never came to any property or whatever else. She never received a dime of this money. She was an employee there, and it appears from the stuff that I’ve been provided that they think that she’s an owner at David Boggs LLC, which is not true,” said Lairsey’s attonery Melvin Hasting. “Yes, she’s dumbfounded. She’s dumbfounded about the charges, and like I said, there are numerous civil lawsuits also. It has caused her to file bankruptcy because of this.”