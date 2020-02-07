USC, ASU meet in conference play

FAB FRESHMEN: Southern California has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team's scoring this year and 57 percent of all Trojans points over the team's last five games.MIGHTY MARTIN: Remy Martin has connected on 33.6 percent of the 128 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over his last three games. He's also converted 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.