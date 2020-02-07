Snow possible Saturday morning; more rain next week

A cool day will turn into a colder night. Temperatures will sink into the upper 30s shortly after sunset. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 30s. Wintry precipitation, including snow, is possible during the Saturday morning hours. Light accumulation could be achievable on grassy areas. Though Saturday morning may be wet and cold with snow for a few spots, conditions will be much drier overall this weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy and Sunday mostly sunny. Highs this Saturday will peak into the lower 50s and Sunday will be much warmer with temperatures near 60 degrees.
After a brief break from the rain this weekend, more rain is expected for the work week ahead. The upcoming week could bring around 5 inch or more to the Tennessee Valley. Flooding potential and issues will need to be monitored in the upcoming work week. Have your 48 First Alert Weather App close to access updated on rain chances and flooding issues that may occur next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.