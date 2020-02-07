Snow possible Saturday morning; more rain next week

A cool day will turn into a colder night. Temperatures will sink into the upper 30s shortly after sunset. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 30s. Wintry precipitation, including snow, is possible during the Saturday morning hours. Light accumulation could be achievable on grassy areas. Though Saturday morning may be wet and cold with snow for a few spots, conditions will be much drier overall this weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy and Sunday mostly sunny. Highs this Saturday will peak into the lower 50s and Sunday will be much warmer with temperatures near 60 degrees.