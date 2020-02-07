Snow flurries this morning! Cold & sunny afternoon ahead

Snow showers have been moving through the Tennessee Valley through the early morning hours this morning which means many of you may have some ice or snow showers on your car. Snow showers may pick up here and there in some spots which could lead to some accumulation on elevated surfaces like cars, decks, grills, and even a few grassy areas. No road accumulation is expected. Temperatures this morning are into the low 30s and we will stay cold this afternoon with the low 40s. Clouds and flurries will end by noon and then we will see more sunshine for the afternoon.