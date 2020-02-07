Snow flurries this morning! Cold & sunny afternoon ahead

Happy Friday! Many of us are waking up to snow this morning!
Snow showers have been moving through the Tennessee Valley through the early morning hours this morning which means many of you may have some ice or snow showers on your car. Snow showers may pick up here and there in some spots which could lead to some accumulation on elevated surfaces like cars, decks, grills, and even a few grassy areas. No road accumulation is expected. Temperatures this morning are into the low 30s and we will stay cold this afternoon with the low 40s. Clouds and flurries will end by noon and then we will see more sunshine for the afternoon.
Overnight we will see more moisture move in which brings showers to start off your Saturday. Temperatures will be into the mid-30s so we should mainly see rain, but there could be some areas of sleet and snow mix in. Showers end early on Saturday and then we will clear out. However, temperatures will stay cool only climbing into the low 50s. Sunday looks to be a great day with the low 60s and sunshine. Next week Monday the rain returns and brings us another stretch of wet weather through the middle of next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.