2,000-pound great white shark pings off coast of Florida Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - A 2,000-pound great white shark was tracked to the Gulf of Mexico south of Panama City Beach.
According to OCEARCH, it’s unusual for a great white shark to ping so far northeast in the gulf.
Unama’ki pinged off the north Florida coast on Feb. 1. She is a 15-foot, 2,076-pound adult white shark, according to OCEARCH.
She has traveled more than 2,700 miles since being tagged on Sept. 20 in Nova Scotia.
You can track Unama’ki with the OCEARCH shark tracker.
OCEARCH is a non-profit organization that gathers scientific data on top predators like great white sharks.
