New Madison elementary school’s name, mascot revealed

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison’s newest elementary school has a name.
The new school will be Midtown Elementary.
The school is being built off Wall Triana by the Kroger development. Construction should begin in November.
Midtown Elementary’s mascot will be the Wildcats, the same as the former West Madison Elementary School.
“That is an appropriate way to honor West Madison’s history,” Superintendent Robby Parker said in a news release.
Parker said West Madison Elementary will be repurposed as West Madison PreK Center when the new school opens in August 2021.
The new school will house 900 students, and alleviate crowded classrooms.
Madison overwhelming approved a property tax to fund the work in September.
