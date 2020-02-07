48 morning team participates in National Wear Red Day for heart health

“Women all too often think it’s a men’s disease. It’s in older men. That’s all we see in the movies. We don’t really think about it affecting us. We don’t think, ‘oh I’m 30 I just had a baby. I’m short of breath, it’s not something due to my heart.’ We just think ‘I’m tried because I just had a baby,’ but it could be something more serious like Cardiomyopathy,” Chirumamilla said.