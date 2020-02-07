As many as 22 roads flooded in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rain in DeKalb County left roads blocked and some without homes Thursday night.
DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton said three families were evacuated from mobile homes in Collinsville, as many as 22 roads were flooded, and two roads were washed out on Lookout Mountain.
He said there have been no reports of injuries and all those displaced are staying with family.
Hazel Gerlits saw her home in Fort Payne become waterfront property, and it’s not the first time.
“Very dangerous for people. It’s also bad for the road, because of the mud and everything is going to get wet, the road is going to get wet. It going to start breaking up, a matter of fact there is a small hole in the road down there,” she said.
She said she’s tried to get the city to help, but no luck.
“If they wanted to widen that road, widen it, they could take part of my land if they wanted it or they could take that land. Just take it. If all they got to do they do is make that ditch a little bigger, I don’t see why that would be a big problem but they say it is,” she said.
Her home is located near Big Wills Creek, and Clifton said as the creek water goes down, the roads will follow.
