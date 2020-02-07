Madison County 911 officials encourage CPR-trained citizens to use PulsePoint app

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re CPR certified, Madison County emergency responders encourage you to step in and help in a cardiac emergency.
The Huntsville-Madison County 911 Call Center launched a campaign to encourage residents to download the PulsePoint app. It works in partnership with local agencies to alert CPR-trained people when someone nearby suffers from sudden cardiac arrest.
Everyday people can often respond more quickly to an emergency than first responders.
Every second counts in a cardiac emergency.
“Research has shown that when a person gets involved and administers CPR as soon as possible and also administers defibrillation, it can increase the person’s survivability from cardiac arrest by two or three-fold," said Chris Tucker, 911 director and chief operations officer.
The PulsePoint app is free and available in your mobile device’s app store.
