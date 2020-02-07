Lottery proposal expected this session, even with Gov. gaming work group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday she would create a working group to gather all of the “facts” on gaming and gambling before lawmakers passed a lottery.
"My challenge to the Legislature is: give us some time to get the facts and then, together, we will give the people of Alabama the information they need to make the most informed decision possible," Ivey said.
There are questions surrounding the type of lottery to propose, the legality of local gaming facilities, and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ compact proposal.
However, Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, said he still plans to file his paper-based education lottery bill.
“The lottery does not need to be apart of those discussions,” he said.
Clouse said he would continue conversations with the governor.
The governor has not announced who would be part of the working group. Rep. Pebblin Warren, D-Macon County, said she wants gaming experts to be on the committee.
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R- Anniston, said he would want to see the working group’s results.
"I would say, I hope we could have something back from them within no more than six months or so," Marsh said.
Lawmakers are on a time crunch if they want to put it on the November ballot.
