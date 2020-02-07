Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The governor of Virginia has declared a state of emergency as heavy rains and extreme flooding continue to occur in the Southeast. Gov. Ralph Northam says more than 500 people in the southwestern part of the state have been displaced by flooding and needed to be rescued from their homes. At least four people have been killed, with the deaths occurring in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. The storm has destroyed homes in Mississippi and Alabama, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded numerous communities. Tornado watches were in effect Thursday evening from northern Florida up through North Carolina.