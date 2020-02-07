Kitchen Cops: Sleeping in the kitchen in New Hope and cold water at Moe’s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the second time in year and a half, the Madison County Kitchen Cops say they had to warn the owners of the New Hope Food Mart about employees sleeping in the kitchen. The report states inspectors found “sleeping quarters” set up in the kitchen and managers have to remove the bed. The same business was written up for the same issue in September of 2018. The New Hope Food Mart scores an 88.