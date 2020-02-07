Kitchen Cops: Sleeping in the kitchen in New Hope and cold water at Moe’s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the second time in year and a half, the Madison County Kitchen Cops say they had to warn the owners of the New Hope Food Mart about employees sleeping in the kitchen. The report states inspectors found “sleeping quarters” set up in the kitchen and managers have to remove the bed. The same business was written up for the same issue in September of 2018. The New Hope Food Mart scores an 88.
Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que in Providence has the lowest score this week with an 82. Inspectors tested five different sinks, and none had hot water. There were also food temperature issues and residue in the ice chute.
Elsewhere in Madison County, the Blue Plate Cafe on Governor’s Drive gets an 84 because of loose wires on fryer baskets and multiple meats at the wrong temperature.
The Burger King on North Memorial Parkway near Mastin Lake gets a 90 because of dirty food containers stored with clean ones.
In Limestone County, Belle Chevre is at the bottom of the score sheet with an 82 after the Kitchen Cops found “raw bacon was stored on produce and cheese.” There was also a blocked sink.
The BP gas station market on Upper Elkton Road in Elkmont also scored an 82 because of a broken food thermometer and dirty soda and slushie nozzles.
The IHOP on Athens-Limestone Road scores an 88 because of a dirty ice machine.
In Morgan County, the jail didn’t receive a score, but inspectors say they found mold in the ice machine and missing sanitizer in the dishwasher.
The La Quinta Inn on the Beltline had the lowest score in Morgan County with an 82 because of unlabeled chemical bottles, missing water testing records from the pool and no policies in place to deal with sick employees.
The Captain D’s on the Beltline scores an 88 due to dirty drink nozzles. The Marathon on Highway 55 in Falkville also had dirty drink nozzles and scored an 83.
In Lauderdale County, the only issue of note was a dirty ice machine in the Florence Boulevard Applebee’s. It got an 89.
Note: We have not yet received scores or inspection notes from Franklin or Colbert Counties. The Madison County Health Dept. also sent us an updated inspection sheet with corrections to the Moe’s score and previous write ups Moe’s received dating back to 2017.
