Iconic C.F. Penn Hamburgers ready to reopen

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -The seven women employed by C.F. Penn Hamburgers huddled patiently with a few children Thursday, sensing the end of a 22-month wait for the iconic Decatur restaurant to reopen.
They watched as restaurant owner Robert Matthews and a Morgan County health inspector went over paperwork related to its new location at 214 Sixth Ave. S.E.
“I can’t wait," said Louise Terry, a C.F. Penn employee for 45 years. "I’m so excited.”
The suspense didn't last much longer. The paperwork was completed and reopening was set for 9 a.m. today.
“Looks like we’re a go,” Matthews said. “I just talked to (Decatur Director of Development) Wally Terry to make sure I’m good with the city.”
C.F. Penn was forced to close its previous location on East Moulton Street after it was damaged by heavy winds during an April 3, 2018, storm. H.M. Nowlin, owner of the building where the eatery had been located for 45 years, eventually decided to demolish the structure rather than renovate it, prompting the search for a new location.
Matthews announced plans in December 2018 to relocate to the Sixth Avenue location on the edge of downtown. The building, located across Sixth Avenue from Zaxby’s, was originally a steakhouse, but was a fishing tackle store for a long time and had most recently served as a used vehicle dealership. Matthews said he has tried to retain some of the iconic eatery’s appearance and history in the renovation.
Four of his seven employees who worked at the restaurant before the storm are back on the job. Louise Terry said she often got bored with all of the time off and is eager to cook the unique Penn hamburgers again.
“I’m ready to get back to work,” she said.
Penn’s new location pushes the boundaries of what most residents consider Decatur's downtown business district.
“This is a change for those of us who have been here for a long time,” Wally Terry said. “But downtown is expanding, and it will be different in the next 10 or 15 years. It will stretch across the track (down West Moulton Street) to Sixth Avenue.”
Wally Terry said C.F. Penn is a “good anchor” for this expansion “because it brings some of the downtown tradition to Sixth Avenue.”
The restaurant's new building of almost 1,000 square feet will seat about 32 people. Some of the stools and tables were salvaged from the old location.
The Sixth Avenue location's exterior green color is meant to resemble the paint around the old front. The new interior will be long and narrow, much like the East Moulton Road site.
Nowlin could not be reached for comment Thursday on his plans for the site where Penn once operated. It is a grassy lot, for now, at the corner of East Moulton and Second Avenue. Wally Terry said Nowlin has not said what he will do with the property.
