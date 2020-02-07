Huntsville, Madison city schools pass resolutions against unified calendar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School leaders in Huntsville and Madison are saying “no” to a state proposal.
Both Huntsville and Madison city school leaders are rejecting the idea of a unified public school calendar. Both school districts passed resolutions rejecting the idea Thursday night.
The Alabama Association of Schools Boards says a bill is on the way that could unify all public school districts under one schedule window.
The association asked school boards statewide to pass resolutions if they the potential measure. And that’s exactly what Madison and Huntsville board members did Thursday night.
School leaders from both districts say decisions about the academic calendar should be left to the school district.
“The members of the Huntsville City School Board of Education unequivocally oppose any statewide effort to mandate a school calendar and ask all local lawmakers representing the city of Huntsville to vote against any bill which proposes to outline a statewide start and end date for Alabama public schools,” said Elisa Ferrell, school board president.
A copy of that resolution is now being sent to the Alabama Association of Schools Boards and the governor to make their point clear.
Madison County Schools have not discussed the issue yet.
