Huntsville Hospital earns American Heart Association award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital has received a heart healthy award.
The hospital earned the American Heart Association Silver Index Award.
It is the only business in north Alabama to earn an award from the American Heart Association’s 2019 Workplace Health Achievement Index.
The hospital offers several programs for employees to promote heart health. That includes chronic disease management, annual vaccinations, a weekly farmer’s market, and a program to help people quit smoking.
That’s why they won received the award.
