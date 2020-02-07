Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist to lead to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. After assisting on the tying goal in the first, Granlund made it three straight goals for the visitors at 9:06 of the second. He poked in a rebound after Cam Talbot had stopped the initial blast from the blue line by Roman Josi. Dante Fabbro and Kyle Turris also scored for Nashville, which has won four of its last five. Sam Bennett and Rasmus Andersson had the goals for Calgary, which lost all three games on its homestand.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Vrabel has finalized the members of his Titans coaching staff by hiring Jim Haslett as Tennessee's inside linebackers coach. Vrabel still hasn't named a defensive coordinator to replace Dean Pees. Who calls defensive plays for 2020 has yet to be determined, but it will be someone currently on staff. Vrabel says he has known Haslett since his rookie season at Pittsburgh. Haslett has been a defensive coordinator for 12 seasons, and Vrabel was defensive coordinator in 2017 for Houston. The Titans moved a trio of assistants with Ryan Crow now assistant special teams, Matt Edwards a defensive assistant and Scott Booker coaching safeties.
UNDATED (AP) — One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball will be played at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina when No. 7 Duke visits the Tar Heels. But the meeting Saturday is unlike any in recent memory with North Carolina having only escaped the ACC basement because co-cellar dwellers Miami and Wake Forest lost on Wednesday night. The Tar Heels hope top scorer Cole Anthony will continue rounding into form in his third game back from knee surgery. So far that hasn't been the case as Roy Williams' team has lost both games since Anthony's return.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 25 points to lead No. 17 Florida State to a 67-59 upset over No. 5 Louisville. Nicki Ekhomu added 18 points as the Seminoles ended Louisville's win streak at 13 games. Florida State trailed for just 13 seconds in the game as Gillespie helped set the tone early. In the first half, she scored nine of her points and grabbed 10 of her 13 rebounds. Dana Evans led Louisville with 18 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career. Bionca Dunham added 14 for the Cardinals.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rickea Jackson had 14 points and nine rebounds as No. 8 Mississippi State defeated No. 23 Tennessee 72-55 for its fifth straight win. The Lady Vols were playing without leading scorer Rennia Davis. Tennessee officials said Davis was recovering from the flu and hadn’t participated in any team activities since playing in a 69-48 loss at No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. Davis averages 18.1 points to rank second in the Southeastern Conference. Rae Burrell made her first start of the season in place of Davis and collected 20 points and 10 rebounds.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sabrina Haines scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, Chasity Patterson added 11 points and No. 15 Kentucky beat Alabama 66-62. Jaida Roper had 10 points for Kentucky, which scored 21 points off 17 Alabama turnovers. The Wildcats were without Rhyne Howard, averaging a team-best 23.2 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game. Howard tied a school record with 43 points at Alabama on Jan. 9. Jasmine Walker led Alabama with 17 points and seven rebounds.