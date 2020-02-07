Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist to lead to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. After assisting on the tying goal in the first, Granlund made it three straight goals for the visitors at 9:06 of the second. He poked in a rebound after Cam Talbot had stopped the initial blast from the blue line by Roman Josi. Dante Fabbro and Kyle Turris also scored for Nashville, which has won four of its last five. Sam Bennett and Rasmus Andersson had the goals for Calgary, which lost all three games on its homestand.