Former Decatur car dealer could face life in prison for defrauding victims

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County jury decided a former Decatur car dealership owner deserves a harsher sentence.
Gregory Ray Steenson, 50, may face life in prison now.
A Morgan County jury decided there were factors that made the charges in his guilty plea even worse.
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson says Steenson defrauded victims out of more than $134,000.
Andersonb says the jury found four aggravating factors stemming from “Steenson’s fraudulent business practices in his role as an owner and operator of Performance Auto Sales on Point Mallard Parkway.”
Steenson pleaded guilty to first-degree and second-degree theft and possession of a forged instrument.
Anderson says the jury’s finding of aggravating factors means Steenson can receive a sentence higher than those set forth in the Alabama Sentencing Guidelines.
Steenson could face a maximum sentence of 99 years or life.
His sentencing hearing is set for April 29.
