Flooding still a major concern in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Even with heavy downpours coming to an end, flooding remains a major concern in Lincoln County. Some homeowners evacuated Thursday as the Elk River was expected to crest at 25 feet.
Roads seemed more like rivers and main streets looked more like streams Thursday.
“We’ve already had three rescues in the last two days -- two last night and one this morning," said Steve Parks, deputy director of the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency. "People are just driving around the barricades because they think they can.”
Holli Curry lives on Maple Street in Fayetteville. Her family has decided to stay even as their neighbors evacuate.
“We’re going to stay. Our neighbors left because they were concerned about the electrical but we’re going to stay," said Curry.
Don Davidson Park is also flooded.
Parks says flooding from the Elk River is the major concern. However, the levels are expected to recede in the coming days.
Fayetteville City Schools and Lincoln County Schools are closed Friday.
