Auburn to erect statues honoring 3 legends

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a request from the athletics department to commission statues of three Auburn football greats.
Coming soon will be statues of Cliff Hare, Ralph “Shug” Jordan, and Pat Dye.
“We are appreciative of the Board of Trustees’ approval to recognize and honor the greatness of Cliff Hare, Shug Jordan and Pat Dye,” said Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene. “Each made immeasurable and endless contributions that have made Auburn such a special place and we look forward to honoring them.”
Hare was a member of Auburn’s very first football team back in 1892. He was involved with then Alabama Polytechnic Institute and served as the first president of the Southern Athletic Conference in 1932. He also served as the dean of the School of Chemistry and Pharmacy in 1932.
Jordan served as Auburn’s head football coach from 1951-1975. He was also the head men’s basketball coach from 1933-42, 1945-46. The winningest coach in Auburn football history with 176 wins, Jordan led Auburn to its first-ever national championship in 1957. He championed 19 winning seasons in his 25 years, led Auburn to 12blowl games and 13 appearances in the final Associated Press poll. Jordan also coached 1971 Heisman Trophy Winner Pat Sullivan.
Coach Dye served as the head football coach from 1981-92 and was the athletics director from 1981-91. Auburn won four SEC championships under Dye. He became just the fourth head coach in conference history to win three consecutive conference championships. He won SEC Coach of the Year three times and coached 1985 Heisman Trophy Winner Bo Jackson.
Dye was instrumental in getting Auburn’s home games in the Iron Bowl permanently moved to Jordan-Hare Stadium. He was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame in 2005.
Auburn’s football stadium was called “Cliff Hare Stadium” in 1949 before becoming “Jordan-Hare Stadium” in 1973. The playing field has been known as “Pat Dye Field” since 2005.
