Attorney: Limestone County Schools administrator put on leave as retaliation

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The attorney for Limestone County Schools’s human resources director says his client was targeted because he questioned the hiring of a job applicant.
Dr. Mark Isley’s attorney claims interim superintendent Mike Owens put Isley on leave after he raised concerns about the credentials of a teacher who had applied for a job.
Isley reportedly took his concerns to the state level.
His attorney claims he was put on leave soon after as retaliation.
Previously, the district has maintained they are conducting an internal investigation into Isley.
WAFF 48 News reached out for comment from Limestone County Schools but have not heard back.
