Tuscumbia community still rebuilding from December tornado

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been almost two months since the devastating tornado ripped through the Colbert Heights community in Tuscumbia.
First Baptist Church of Colbert Heights has raised a lot of money to help everybody get back on their feet.
Some homeowners now have a new roof thanks to generous contributions.
But some aren’t so lucky. They are still living in hotels and apartments after losing everything. First Baptist Church is still helping to support them.
“We had a disaster relief fund set up it’s still set up online on our website, but we collected from multiple organizations about $40,000. A lot of that was private donations," said the pastor, Seth Hood.
