Severe weather delays cleanup operations at Jackson County Park Marina

SCOTTSBORO Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been over a week since the deadly boat fire at the Jackson County Marina that killed eight people.
Crews are still cleaning up the debris left in the water.
However, severe weather and heavy rainfall may delay progress.
Jackson County EMA director Paul Smith said operations were suspended on Wednesday for safety reasons.
“The crane cannot operate in high winds you’ve got a 200-foot boom on that crane if its up in the air the wind can catch that and move that barge,” said Smith.
Smith said since then they have been able to re-open certain parts of the park and residents now have access to the docks. Boats won’t have access to the marina until the weather is clear.
“But as far as boats coming in and out I know we’ve got a fishing tournament coming up this weekend, so that will be impacted as far as boats launching from the park but it shouldn’t affect much else," said Smith.
So far, Smith said 1,500 gallons of fuel have been contained in the water at the marina.
He said the good news is the rain wont impact the containment, but once crews start removing debris again more fuel could be released.
“The containment’s and the oil are going to float on top of the water so that wont be able to get outside the containment. The only thing that will add to that will be the savage itself because when they pull boats and objects off the bottom that may release a little more fuel," said Smith.
Smith said salvage crews will continue removing debris from the water after the rain passes.
ADEM will be out at the marina on Friday, February 7th to collect water samples.
