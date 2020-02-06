Search resumes for missing car, driver at Buck’s Pocket State Park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The search for a missing car and driver resumed Thursday at Buck’s Pocket State Park, but was limited due to flood conditions.
Two State Park Rangers are walking the banks of South Sauty Creek Thursday to try and locate the missing vehicle and its driver.
The search follows witness reports on Wednesday that a car was swept off a bridge by flood water.
The rangers will attempt a two-mile hike to Morgan Cove to try and locate any signs of the missing vehicle.
State Troopers and other searchers were not able to search by water on Thursday due to high water conditions which have worsened since Wednesday.
According to State Trooper Chuck Daniel, officials with the Alabama State Park System are working on a search plan involving volunteers and other state park officials.
