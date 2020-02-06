Schools delayed Thursday due to weather concerns

Schools delayed Thursday due to weather concerns
Source: Pixabay (Source: Pixabay)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 6, 2020 at 5:50 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 6:03 AM

(WAFF) - Some school districts in the Tennessee Valley have decided to delay or cancel classes Thursday because of weather concerns.

  • Fayetteville City Schools - CLOSED
  • Lincoln County Schools - CLOSED
  • DeKalb County Schools - Delayed 2 hours
  • Fort Payne City Schools - Delayed 2 hours
  • Jackson County Schools - Delayed 2 hours
  • Limestone County Schools - Delayed 2 Hours

We will continue to update this list as we get new information on closures and delays.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.