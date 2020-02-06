Schools delayed Thursday due to weather concerns

(WAFF) - Some school districts in the Tennessee Valley have decided to delay or cancel classes Thursday because of weather concerns.
- Fayetteville City Schools - CLOSED
- Lincoln County Schools - CLOSED
- DeKalb County Schools - Delayed 2 hours
- Fort Payne City Schools - Delayed 2 hours
- Jackson County Schools - Delayed 2 hours
- Limestone County Schools - Delayed 2 Hours
We will continue to update this list as we get new information on closures and delays.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.