Heroin found during traffic stop in Morgan County
From the left, Brandon Latham and Michael Hitt (Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass | February 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 6:12 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuesday traffic stop in Morgan County ended with two heroin arrests.

On Tuesday, Falkville police, assisted by Hartselle police, pulled over a vehicle on Highway 31 near Thompson Road. Officers say they were given consent to search the vehicle.

Officers say they found a backpack with a lock box. Police say a passenger, 39-year-old Brandon Mitchell Latham, told them the lock box contained drug paraphernalia and gave the officers the code to open it.

Officers say they found drug paraphernalia and two plastic baggies with a tan rock-like substance.

Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit responded and field-tested both baggies, which tested positive for heroin and weighed approximately 8 grams.

Drug agents say they found approximately 8 grams of heroin during a traffic stop on Highway 31 near Thompson Road. (Source: Morgan Count Sheriff's Office)

Agents charged Latham with trafficking in heroin. He was then transported to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $10,000.

Michael Wayne Hitt, 35 of Hartselle, was also a passenger in the vehicle. Hitt was arrested on numerous outstanding felony warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Hitt was also transported to and booked in the Morgan County Jail with bond pending.

