Heavy rain & flooding possible this morning, cooler temperatures ahead

Temperatures will fall even further overnight dipping into the low 30s. Lingering showers overnight tonight will turn to a wintry mix and likely snow flurries for the morning commute Friday. No accumulation is expected, but it will certainly be cold to start the day. We should see some nice sunshine by the afternoon on Friday as clouds clear out. However, it will stay cold through the afternoon with highs only into the mid 40s. More rain showers are possible along with cold on Saturday, but don’t expect a washout. Next week does look fairly wet, with another round of heavy rain possible Monday through Thursday. Keep checking back for more info on that system through the next few days!