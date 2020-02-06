Heavy rain & flooding possible this morning, cooler temperatures ahead

Happy Thursday! The rain continues this morning, but it will wrap up later today.
We are still dealing with scattered showers across the Valley this morning, so you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy for today. Areas of heavy rain will still bring the threat of flooding for some this morning, which may impact your morning commute. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley through this afternoon. Showers will wind down through the morning as the cold front nudges east, but there will still be spotty off-and-on showers into the early afternoon. The temperature will start to drop throughout the day today falling from the upper 50s and low 60s this morning into the low 40s this evening.
Temperatures will fall even further overnight dipping into the low 30s. Lingering showers overnight tonight will turn to a wintry mix and likely snow flurries for the morning commute Friday. No accumulation is expected, but it will certainly be cold to start the day. We should see some nice sunshine by the afternoon on Friday as clouds clear out. However, it will stay cold through the afternoon with highs only into the mid 40s. More rain showers are possible along with cold on Saturday, but don’t expect a washout. Next week does look fairly wet, with another round of heavy rain possible Monday through Thursday. Keep checking back for more info on that system through the next few days!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
