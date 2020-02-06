Decatur schools spending $1M to expand welding program

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur city school system plans to spend a lot of money to help students land a good job in welding.
Our news partners at the Decatur Daily report the schools’ current program only has room for 20 students, and they all have to travel to an off-campus site.
But that will all change in a couple of months.
School officials say they plan to spend almost $1 million to start a welding program at the Career Academies of Decatur.
This expanded program would allow for a total of 120 students to learn about welding.
