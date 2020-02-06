Crime Stoppers: Shoplifting suspect hit 2 Huntsville Walmarts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say the same man was seen shoplifting at two different Walmart stores.
Police say on Dec. 17, he hit the store at 3031 Memorial Parkway. Police say he pried open a case and removed a laptop computer and then stole a pocket knife from a different display case.
The second case happened at the Walmart at 11610 Memorial Parkway. Police say the man concealed a projector inside his jacket and then took another laptop computer and drove off in a white-colored sedan.
If you recognize him, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
