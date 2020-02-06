Calhoun Community College announces new advanced manufacturing program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Calhoun College is ‘AMPING’ up their manufacturing program, literally.
Wednesday the college announced a new program called Alliance for Machining Professionals or AMP.
Calhoun already offers manufacturing classes of course, but they're taking it to the next level with AMP.
AMP is a two year work based learning program.
Here’s how it works: Students will be matched with a manufacturing company in North Alabama. They will spend three days a week working for that business, and getting paid.
The other two days they will be learning at Calhoun's Decatur campus.
At the end of the two years, students will receive a associates degree in applied science with machine tool technology as their focus.
And it’s very likely they will be offered a full time position from the company they are working for through school.
Calhoun instructor Tad Montgomery tells me there will only be 15-18 students for the fall semester. To get in you must be at least 18 years old, and have strong math and science skills. Here’s the advice Montgomery has for you to stand out in the interviews.
“Relax, be yourself. You know, you need to sell yourself also. I wouldn't say be overzealous or boastful but again you need to sell yourself of why you would be the best candidate for a particular company to fill that need,” he said.
Montgomery says if you don’t get into this advanced program, there are many other opportunities so don’t be discouraged. The application is open now, you can find it here.
It will close April 30.
