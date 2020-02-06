Athens-Limestone Hospital nurses can now earn DAISY Award

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - There's a new way to honor nurses at Athens Limestone Hospital.
The hospital is now part of the DAISY Award program.
The award was created by a family whose son, Patrick, died. The family wanted to say thank you to nurses everywhere in honor of the skilled and compassionate nurses that cared for Patrick.
“The family was so impressed with the compassionate aspect of nursing and how nurses went above and beyond to make their son feel at ease during the last days of his life,” said Brenda Phillips, nurse educator at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Anyone can nominate a nurse.
It will be awarded quarterly at Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Recipients will get a DAISY pen and a sculpture.
