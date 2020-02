Hoping to end bullying, these students at iAcademy at Athens Elementary School recently adorned grocery bags with anti-bullying messages. The bags will be given to customers at Hometown Grocery on Jefferson Street at the checkout. Pictured are, front row, from left, Victoria Garcia, Paisley Parlanti and Lillian Routh; back row, Tianna Harris, Lily Hamilton, Kimberlie Jones and Graison Jones. (Source: News Courier)