ALEA trooper answers your STAR ID questions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Big changes are coming to airports across the U.S. On Oct. 1, airline passengers traveling domestically will have to present either a REAL ID or a passport.
ALEA Capt. Jonathan Archer is answering some of your frequently asked questions.
Q: Are the STAR ID and REAL ID the same thing?
A: Yes. STAR ID is Alabama’s program to implement the REAL ID Act of 2005.
Q: What is the REAL ID?
A: It is an improved verification of identity. As a result of the REAL ID Act, the federal government passed new procedures for verifying peoples’ identities. It makes sure people are who they say they are on their identification documents.
Q: The REAL ID Act will be enforced beginning on October 1st. On that date, can people still travel domestically without a REAL ID?
A: Yes. Visit the TSA website to see the list of other acceptable documents travelers can bring.
Q: Do people need the REAL ID to get inside secure government facilities?
A: Yes. A REAL ID is needed to access federal facilities (including military installations), nuclear power plants, and federally regulated commercial aircraft
Q: Where can I get my STAR ID in Alabama?
A: You can only get a STAR ID at ALEA exam offices, not satellite locations. You can find a list of locations here.
Q: What documents do I need to bring with me to get my STAR ID?
A: There are four different documents you will need to bring with you. You can find a list of accepted documents here.
Q: We have until Oct. 1 to get our STAR ID. Why should we get ours now?
A: As we get closer to October, drivers licenses offices will be inundated with people trying to get there STAR ID. It’s best to get yours as soon as possible.
