10 years later, consequences of Discovery Middle School shooting still playing out

February 5, 2010, was certainly a dark day for Discovery Middle and Madison City Schools. Todd Brown and his family forever hold a place in our hearts. We mourn not only his loss, but all he would have become and contributed to society. Tragedies like this call us to look deeply for ways to prevent future occurrences, After the DMS incident, a city task force was created to look for areas of improvement. One tool that came from that was the highly effective Text-to-Protect. The District also beefed up its SRO program and now has SRO coverage in every one of our schools. We have increased emphasis on relationship-building with students so that every child has a sense of belonging. This is done through mentoring, school clubs, the popular “house program” at elementary schools and other means – all designed to build peer relationships and pathways to an adult mentor in schools.