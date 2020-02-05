Toyota Field ribbon-cutting set for April 6

Toyota Field ribbon-cutting set for April 6
Finishing touches of Trash Panda stadium (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 4, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 9:31 PM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas won’t be the first team to play at Toyota Field.

A ribbon-cutting will be on April 6 between games of a doubleheader featuring local high school baseball teams.

The Bob Jones Patriots will host Hartselle High School for the first game at 4 p.m. James Clemens will take on Austin High School in the nightcap, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Admission is $6; parking is $3.

Before this doubleheader, there will be four college games and a high school game in March.

Tickets to all games will be available on the day of the game at the Toyota Field Ticket Office.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.