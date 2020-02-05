Today is a First Alert Weather Day for severe storm potential.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of strong to severe storms late today.
Scattered showers are possible through the morning and afternoon today, but the greater threat for storms will move in this afternoon. All forms of severe weather, wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible storms moves northeast through the Tennessee Valley. Storms look likely after 4 p.m. today and will pick up through the evening and overnight. We will have to watch the Gulf Coast late this morning and early in the afternoon. IF a complex of storms can form to our south that could lower our threat for more widespread severe storms. Either way, we still have the potential for 2-4 inches of rain, with localized heavier amounts of 5”+ possible as well. This has us concerned about flash flooding late overnight into Thursday morning. Keep in mind this will be an event that peaks after sunset, which is 5:20 p.m. today.
Colder air will rush in behind the cold front throughout the day on Thursday. We could see some flurries overnight Thursday into Friday morning. We don’t anticipate any snow to accumulate, but don’t be surprised to see more flurries during the morning commute. Highs will only be in the 40s Friday and Saturday. Rain chances return Saturday, but nothing near the amount of rain we will see Wednesday and Thursday.
Today is a day that you will need to stay weather alert and pay attention to the latest updates from the 48 First Alert weather team. You can get additional information on our First Alert Weather app.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.