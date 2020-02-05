Today is a First Alert Weather Day for severe storm potential.

Scattered showers are possible through the morning and afternoon today, but the greater threat for storms will move in this afternoon. All forms of severe weather, wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible storms moves northeast through the Tennessee Valley. Storms look likely after 4 p.m. today and will pick up through the evening and overnight. We will have to watch the Gulf Coast late this morning and early in the afternoon. IF a complex of storms can form to our south that could lower our threat for more widespread severe storms. Either way, we still have the potential for 2-4 inches of rain, with localized heavier amounts of 5”+ possible as well. This has us concerned about flash flooding late overnight into Thursday morning. Keep in mind this will be an event that peaks after sunset, which is 5:20 p.m. today.