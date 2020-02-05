Personnel file for Limestone County Schools administrator on paid leave sheds light on previous exit

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - New documents obtained by WAFF 48 News shed light on the employment history of a Limestone County Schools administrator placed on paid leave.
On Jan. 27, the district put Human Resources Director Dr. Mark Isley on leave pending an internal investigation, and did not give an explanation for the decision.
The district released a statement at the time that read:
Dr. Samuel Isley, Executive Director of Human Resources has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately. He has been with Limestone County Board of Education since September of 2018. The board will conduct an internal investigation concerning Dr. Isley and his employment with Limestone County Schools. Due to this ongoing investigation no further details can be shared at this time.
WAFF 48 News requested his personnel file the night of the announcement. School district attorney Taylor Brooks sent the file on Feb. 4.
It did not contain any documents pertaining to the investigation, but it did provide some context on Isley’s exit from Boaz City Schools.
In 2016, Isley and the district reached a settlement to end his time as superintendent.
Board members declined to comment at the time as to what led to the atgreement.
In the personnel file, Isley describes his exit as follows:
"On June 6, 2016, the Boaz City Board of Education voted to accept my resignation with three years remaining on my contract.
Based on my high expectations and uncompromising commitment to excellence, I no longer had confidence that the boys and girls of Boaz were top priority for the System."
He went on to state:
“Although I had three years left on my contract and after speaking to the Board as a whole in terms of their expectations for excellence moving forward, I accepted a buy-out of my contract so that I could move to another system where my vision and innovation would be valued and where student achievement would be top priority.”
The personnel file did show Isley passed an FBI background check before being hired by Limestone County Schools.
Isley’s attorney Shane Sears said the district is still yet to provide any rationale for his clients placement on administrative leave.
He said his client is willing to take the issue to court if the need arises.
