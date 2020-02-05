Mayor: Publix to replace former Kmart in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks says a Publix will be built at the site of the old Kmart.
The mayor says the property owner worked out a deal with the Publix corporate office.
Publix requested some updates in the area, including access to the property from Pryor Street.
The property owner will pay for the updates.
The City Council voted Monday on a tax break that will act as a reimbursement.
Marks says this is good news for people who live on that side of town.
“I hope that as fast as we’re growing, it doesn’t have any negative impact on our other grocery stores, but I think it’s needed for that side of down and I think there’s more to come,” said Marks.
Marks says a Circle K convenience store will open soon across the street. A new Waffle House will also be built near the school district office.
