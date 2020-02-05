MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) _ MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.
The Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.
The sport boats maker posted revenue of $99.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.2 million.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 21% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCFT