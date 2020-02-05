Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

DISGRACED SPEAKER-REELECTION
Disgraced former Tennessee speaker to run for reelection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Disgraced former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has confirmed he will run for reelection this year. Casada made the announcement Tuesday on a social media post. The 60-year-old Casada, a Republican from Franklin, has been a state lawmaker since 2003. He won nearly 70% of the vote against his Democratic opponent in 2018. Casada resigned from the top leadership post in August after revelations he exchanged sexually explicit text messages about women with his former chief of staff years ago.
INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDS-TENNESSEE
Report: Tennessee needs $54.8B for infrastructure needs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's annual estimated cost for needed public infrastructure improvements is at least $54.8 billion. The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations report says the estimate is up by $4.8 billion — or around 9.7% — from last year. Transportation and utilities needs are the most expensive at $29.6 billion for projects that need to be in some development stage from July 2018 through June 2023, an increase of more than $3.7 billion. The second largest is $14.2 billion needed for education infrastructure. The report says funding for about two-thirds of the estimated costs of needed improvements were unavailable when conducting the inventory.
BOARD OF REGENTS
Board of Regents schedules meetings to discuss student fees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Board of Regents committee has set three meetings to discuss student fees for the next academic year. The board that governs Tennessee’s 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology said Monday that the Committee on Finance and Business Operations will discuss possible changes in student fees at a meeting Friday. Two other meetings to discuss incidental and mandatory fees other than tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year have been scheduled for Feb. 20 and March 10. Friday's agenda includes an overview of requests from community and applied technology colleges for possible changes in fees.
TEACHER PAY RAISES
Teacher pay raise amount questioned after Lee announcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's administration is acknowledging that teachers may not get big pay raises, even with the Republican's proposal to boost teacher salaries by $117 million. Finance and Administration Commissioner Stuart McWhorter told lawmakers Tuesday that it was Lee's “intent” for teachers to receive a 4% raise. However, due to the state's complicated school funding formula, teachers could see a lower compensation hike. Last year, the Department of Education was tasked by the Legislature to study teacher pay raises under the funding formula and will be releasing that report this fall.
CONFEDERATE GENERAL-BUST
Tennessee reps decide not to decide on Confederate statue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Republican-led legislative panel has decided not to decide, for now, whether it thinks a bust of a former Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader should be removed from the Tennessee Capitol. A House committee voted Tuesday to delay consideration of the nonbinding resolution about Nathan Bedford Forrest until the panel's last meeting, likely months away. Republicans said the delay allows Tennessee's Capitol Commission to weigh in first. Democratic resolution sponsor Rep. Rick Staples said he fears the commission members won't act unless lawmakers urge them to. The resolution encourages the bust's removal and replacement with an “appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.”
ESCAPED INMATE-TENNESSEE
Tennessee inmate indicted in death of prisons administrator
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate accused of killing a corrections administrator and escaping prison on a tractor has been indicted on charges including premeditated murder and rape. The indictment obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday charges Curtis Ray Watson on 15 counts in the killing of Tennessee Department of Corrections Administrator Debra Johnson. Authorities say Watson was on regular lawn care duties at West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning on Aug. 7 when he sexually assaulted and killed corrections administrator Debra Johnson at her home on the prison grounds. Watson has not entered a plea. An arraignment has been set for Feb. 18.