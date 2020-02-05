Jackson County deputy remembers 2-year-old son who died from heart defect

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County deputy is thankful for support after the death of his 22-month old son.
R.J. Holcomb died last week while waiting for a heart transplant due to a complex congenital heart defect.
R.J.’s father, Jackson County sheriff’s deputy Craig Holcomb, said despite life’s challenges, RJ lit up every room and melted everyone’s heart who knew him. He said RJ had to battle from day one.
“R.J.’s been a fighter since he was born," he said.
Holcomb was at his son’s side for every moment of his fight.
“He had a very, very lengthy diagnosis. The main problem was his heart. Only one side if it worked and then pulmonary intrusion where his lungs were not connected to the heart. he had already been through three heart surgeries and he went through them outstandingly. I mean he just surpassed any expectation that the doctors ever thought he’d be able to do," Holcomb said.
In December, 22-month-old RJ was placed on the heart transplant list. A Valentine’s Day fundraiser was planned to raise money for the transplant, but his time ran out.
Now, the sheriff’s office is hosting a silent auction to help Holcomb and his family.
“What better day to have a silent auction to benefit R.J. than the day that everybody gives a heart to everybody and he needed a heart," he said.
The Holcomb family is still responsible for paying for a lot of medical bills, but they don’t have to pay for the funeral. The owners of Scottsboro Funeral Home say they are going to take care of all of the costs.
Bible Baptist Church in Scottsboro is organizing a 5K run fundraiser. All of the money raised will go to the pediatric cardiovascular unit at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
