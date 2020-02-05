Idaho State looks to end streak vs N. Arizona

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cameron Shelton and Brooks DeBisschop have led the Lumberjacks. Shelton is averaging 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists while DeBisschop is putting up 11.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The Bengals have been led by juniors Tarik Cool and Chier Maker, who have combined to score 25.2 points per contest.