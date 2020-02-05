Hiring Our Heroes comes to the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -It’s like Match.com for companies and the military, and it’s now in the Tennessee Valley. It’s called the Hiring Our Heroes organization, and they have partnered with the Huntsville/ Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
Wednesday morning around 70 companies in the area will be coming to the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce for an info session about Hiring our Heroes. It’s the first event the chamber has hosted with them.
Here's how it works; companies looking to fill open positions will be matched with an active duty military member who has the skills they need.
Then they work for the company for three months, and the military continues to pay the service men or women’s salary and benefits. After the three month period the company makes a choice on the hire.
Katelyn Sides Baker, the work force recruitment director for the chamber, tells us they have a 90 percent hire rate. And it’s free for companies to join!
“I really want to make Huntsville companies aware of this great opportunity to partner with the program to help fill the jobs that you're needing to fill. Because these activity service members are going to have that screen clearance, they're going to have the skills. They’re going to be able to come in and get the job done,” Sides Baker said.
The info session will be at the chamber of commerce from 8 until 10:30 Monday morning. For more information on Hiring our Heroes, click here.
