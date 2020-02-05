Florence’s Dee Beckwith signs with Tennessee Volunteers

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of North Alabama’s top football prospects made his college choice Wednesday morning.
Florence Quarterback/Wide Receiver Dee Beckwith chose to continue his football career at the University of Tennessee.
The 6-4, 215 pound athlete rushed for 1,055 yards, passed for 589 and had 526 receiving yards, Accounting for 27 total touchdowns.
The Volunteers coached by North Alabama native Jeremy Pruitt received the last visit from Beckwith before Signing Day.
The Vols expect to use the dynamic talent at Tight End.
Beckwith hopes to play basketball at Tennessee as well.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.