Marina fire survivors talk struggles after the tragedy; donations needed

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Nine days ago tragedy affected an entire community and it continues.
“I gotta figure out a new normal,” Joe Miles said.
Miles lost everything. His belongings, his kids and five kids wife.
Tommy Jones also lost everything. Including his own brother, Yancey Roper.
“Yancey was helping us push the boat out and trying to keep all of us safe, when they could’ve ignored us, got their boats out and they could’ve been further out," Miles explained.
Miles describes Yancey and his brother as heroes.
“I tried to do everything that I knew to do. My family’s been boaters for years, just like yours,” Jones described.
More than a week later, both Jones and Miles have had time to think about that horrific night.
“Whenever I heard them quit screaming I knew they was gone. I just started paddling, I about gave up," Miles said.
He says it looked like every inch of water was on fire.
Jones and Miles have advice for people who live in house boats, just like they did.
“There needs to be a boat in the harbor, to be able to rescue people. There needs to be a plan if there is a fire like this again anywhere. There needs to be a plan set in place that everyone knows what to do, how to do, ropes, life jackets," Jones said.
Jones said there was a problem with life jackets during the Jackson County Park marina fire.
He continued saying more safety initiatives need to be put in place, so this never happens again.
Miles has buried his wife and five kids. However, Jones needs help.
“I was blessed by a phone call by a lady yesterday, her name is Christina Summer, she donated a plot here in the park for my brother," Jones said.
HOW TO DONATE:
Tommy Jones wants badly to be able to bury his brother and put on a good memorial for him.
To donate directly to the Jones family, click here.
To help with funeral arrangements, please call New Gardendale Funeral Home at 205-631-8810.
