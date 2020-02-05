9 children in Tennessee have died from the flu this season, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - So far, nine children have died from the flu in Tennessee this season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Authorities said many of the deaths occurred in middle and east Tennessee, but one death has been confirmed in west Tennessee.
According to the latest statistics, more than 41,000 people have tested positive for the flu in Tennessee.
At this time, 45 of the 95 counties in Tennessee have had at least one confirmed influenza case this season.
Only one pediatric flu death was reported during the 2018 - 2019 flu season, according to state health officials.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.