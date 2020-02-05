Bill would make Tianaa illegal in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new bill introduced Tuesday would essentially make Tianaa, a labeled dietary supplement, and it’s key component, tianeptine, illegal in the state of Alabama.
Lawmakers and recovering drug addicts are sending out strong warnings about the potentially dangerous substance that can be found at convenience stores around the state.
House Bill 6, filed by Alabama Rep. Mike Holmes, would make tianeptine a schedule II drug, which is the same as opioids.
The drug is typically found in a small bottle with 15 pills inside. You can find them at just about any gas station or convenience store in Alabama.
“They worry about the CBD and all of this when the stuff right next to it is the real danger, and it hasn’t been on anybody’s radar," said one Franklin County man.
As a recovering addict, the Russellville resident says he started using the drug in 2017. Within a month or two, he was addicted and taking six to 10 bottles a day.
At his peak, he was found unresponsive in his car which led to a several day stay in a recovery center during the holidays.
Now, he has liver damage he blames on the substance and continues to struggle with his recovery. However, he received his 30 plus-day sober chip on the day this story aired.
“If I relapse, I will die. How I made it out of this one, this time, I don’t know. I was dead. I was just walking," said the Russellville man.
The bill will be heard by the House Health Committee on Feb. 12.
