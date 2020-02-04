Watchdog report highlights car-hacking risks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A recent report warns consumers about hackers getting into your cars.
“This is life or death, not just for a family or a bunch of individuals, this is life or death for thousands of people," said Jamie Court, president of the nonprofit Consumer Watchdog.
In a recent report called “Kill Switch,” they detailed concerns surrounding car safety. They spent months talking with a group of car industry technologists and engineers who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of losing their jobs.
Their concern was newer car models with internet connection.
The nonprofit belvies any computer can be hacked, making cars vulnerable.
A lot of the top brands in the U.S. already sell internet-connected cars.
“Most cars do have a lot of electronic components. A lot of it is computer control type,” said Adam Hyder. He’s been selling cars for more than a decade at Ray Pearman Lincoln in Huntsville.
Hyder says almost every car that shows up on the lot these days is connected to the computer system that manages all of the features that make the ride enjoyable.
“All very convenient, but if you can do it so can anyone else with an internet connection,” said Court.
In 2015, Wired magazine partnered up with a couple of hackers to take over a 2014 Jeep Cherokee. From afar, the hackers messed with the music, the air conditioning and the windshield wipers.
Then came the scariest hack. No amount of pressing on the gas sped up this controlled jeep from slowing to a crawl.
The Consumer Watchdog report contains disclosures from Tesla, Chrysler, Ford, GM and BMW admitting that hacks have occurred and that there is a possibility of future hacks.
Wired and the hackers say they did all of this to alert Chrysler and find a fix, which Chrysler says it did.
There are skeptics to the report.
Court believes this access could one day cripple transportation if the hackers are smart enough.
Tommy Morris, a cybersecurity expert at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, said “I don’t think we’re at extreme risk for this right now. It’s something that researchers are looking into."
Like its name, the report recommends automakers provide a kill switch in all internet-connected cars so drivers can disconnect from the internet in a second.
Court says it’s a cheap and easy start that could save lives.
“The threat is that a foreign actor or a terrorist or someone who wants to hold a fleet hostage is going to hack an entire fleet of cars. And we detail in the report how easily that can be done," said Court.
There are 50 million connected cars on the road today. By the end of this year, Court expects that number to increase by 20 million.
While Morris isn’t ready to sound the alarm yet, he says preventative work can be done now.
WAFF 48 News reached out to a number of automakers to get their reaction to this report. They all call cybersecurity a priority.
