Upcoming Athens luncheon to help feed people in need

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens-Limestone Empty Bowls luncheon is in just a few weeks. It’s a meal and a fundraiser to help hungry people in our community.
A group of people who make pots began the project.The artists make bowls and other pottery pieces for the lunch.
“They have their soup, bread, water, that’s the entire menu. Then they take home a handmade pottery item, usually a bowl, to remind them that someone’s bowl is empty,” said Emily Chem of the Pottery Studio.
The Empty Bowls luncheon is Feb. 21 at Revival just off the square in Athens.
Tickets are $15.
A silent auction will also be held. You can bid on items from potters and other local artists.
