UAH professor is investigator for new solar orbiter

UAH professor is investigator for new solar orbiter
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 4, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 5:18 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville will play a major role in exploring data from a new solar orbiter.

The European Space Agency’s orbiter is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral on Friday. It will fly over the sun’s poles.

Dr. Gary Zank, from UAH, is a coprimary investigator on the magnetometer team. That means he’ll be investigating the data retrieved from the orbiter.

The mission is expected to help scientists understand how the sun creates and *controls the giant bubble of plasma that surrounds the whole *solar system and influences the planets within it.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.