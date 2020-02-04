UAH professor is investigator for new solar orbiter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville will play a major role in exploring data from a new solar orbiter.
The European Space Agency’s orbiter is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral on Friday. It will fly over the sun’s poles.
Dr. Gary Zank, from UAH, is a coprimary investigator on the magnetometer team. That means he’ll be investigating the data retrieved from the orbiter.
The mission is expected to help scientists understand how the sun creates and *controls the giant bubble of plasma that surrounds the whole *solar system and influences the planets within it.
